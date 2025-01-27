"I was in seventh grade": When Ryan Day's wife Nina shared pleasant details of their love story

In August, before Ohio State became a national championship winner, WBNS 10TV sat down with Ryan Day's wife, Nina. The first lady of Buckeye football opened up about their relationship and a lifetime spent beside Ryan Day. The pair takes the term "high school sweethearts" to a whole new level, having met as they were in elementary school.

Trending

At one point in the interview, Nina Day said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There was a note that we saved, I think I was in seventh grade, that I wrote and you know I said I was going to marry Ryan you know, but we've always, we've always been best friends"

She then showed the interviewer a photo of her tee-ball team as a child and pointed to the kid who became Ryan Day. At another point in the interview, she said that she knew Day was destined to be a coach since they were six years old and on the same tee-ball team. Day took the game seriously even at such a precocious age and directed Nina to take it more seriously.

Nina Day also described the family's hardships due to the constant moving involved in a coach's life. However, for her, it was all worth it.

Ryan Day on the importance of family following his national title win with Ohio State

Immediately after winning the national championship game against Notre Dame, Ryan Day credited his family as a key source of inspiration throughout the season.

“They’re my motivation – my family at home, my wife and kids, and then these guys. That’s why I get up every day, to help these guys reach their dreams and goals,” Day said after the game. “That’s all it comes down to, and then also it just shows an example – when things get hard in life, just keep swinging as hard as you can and fight. That’s our culture.”

The Ohio State fandom taxed Ryan Day and his family this year, often not content with the coach's performance. Reports of death threats forced Day to hire private security at his family home. Despite the difficulties, Day secured Ohio State's first national title win in a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback