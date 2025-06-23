"I have the skill set to be a Heisman contender" - Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos sets bold expectations to win it all under Mike Norvell

Thomas Castellanos will continue his college football career with the Mike Norvell-coached Florida State Seminoles. The dual-threat quarterback is tasked to put the program back on the map after a disappointing 2-10 campaign, including 1-7 in ACC play.

Ahead of his first season with the Seminoles, Castellanos spoke to On3 about various topics. The former Boston College quarterback remains confident in his abilities, and backed himself for a Heisman push in the 2025 season.

"We need to get back to the mentality of an ACC championship, to a deep playoff run, to a national championship," Castellanos said on Monday. "But for me, I know I have the skill set to be a Heisman contender. To be up in New York."

Jayden Daniels was the last quarterback to bring home the Heisman Trophy, earning it in 2023 after an excellent season with the LSU Tigers. He was selected at No. 2 in the 2024 NFL draft before winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Castellanos will have his work cut out to achieve the lofty goal with Florida State. The program had a forgettable 2024 campaign and could use some help in the playmaker departments. Adding a high-potential dual-threat quarterback might not be enough to ensure a comeback campaign for Norvell's team.

What are Thomas Castellanos' 2025 Heisman Trophy odds?

According to Sports Illustrated, Thomas Castellanos has +6000 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The new Florida State Seminoles quarterback is fresh off a mixed two-year stint with the Boston College Eagles.

The Seminoles hired Castellanos' former offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, from his UCF days. Malzahn was Castellanos' first offensive coordinator at the collegiate level, and could be crucial in the quarterback's ascension into potential Heisman Trophy contention.

Florida State will rely on Castellanos to lead its famous high-powered offense in 2025 and perhaps make some noise in the expanded College Football Playoff.

