Tony Mitchell continues to work his way back from a March arrest. Mitchell, a freshman defensive back for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell. He tried to evade the authorities, reaching speeds upwards of 141 MPH to avoid arrest. Christopher Lewis, a passenger in the vehicle, was also charged in the arrest and is in hot water for carrying a firearm without a permit.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team, alongside head coach Nick Saban, suspended Mitchell. The youngster also received three years probation, a fine of $1,560, and 100 hours of community service. However, Mitchell's father took to Facebook last week, stating that his son is back with the football team.

Tony Mitchell: playing career

Tony Mitchell shined at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The defensive back earned a five-star ranking by the 247Composite and won three state titles from 2019-2022. Mitchell played in the Under Armour All-America Game and chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting specialist at 247Sports, says Mitchell is a "long reactionary defensive back with fluid hips that transitions smoothly in and out of breaks." Petagna praises Mitchell for his ability to help against the run and play in space. The incoming freshman can also play every position in the secondary but thrives as a slot defender or down safety.

Mitchell speaks out about his arrest

Mitchell's father posted a video on social media early this week that shows the defensive back talking about the situation. "I didn't know if I'd be able to play football again, but I continued to work out and stay close with the Lord and those who love me unconditionally." The younger Mitchell continues, "During those times, it helped me to keep my mind off it. But when I was by myself looking at social media, what everybody had to say about it, it just felt like it happened again. I didn't sleep at night."

"I was doing things I knew I shouldn't try to fit in," Mitchell emphasizes, "but not everybody's your friend." Tony Mitchell seemed nothing but apologetic for his March arrest. Now that he has been reinstated on the Alabama football team, the incoming freshman will look for a role on next year's squad. Playing in the secondary or on special teams is still a possibility for the highly touted recruit.

