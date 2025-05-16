"I started crying because I knew what it was.": Alabama LB recalls tear-jerking moment he realized he's returning

The Alabama Crimson Tide are college football royalty. The program has produced some of CFB's best players over the past few decades. Hence, it remains a huge honor for modern-day prospects to wear the prestigious red and white Crimson Tide jersey.

Ad

Linebacker Justin Jefferson was a highly sought-after recruit from Pearl River Community College. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide's offer stood out, and he committed to represent the perennial college football champions. It was a dream come true for the dynamic defensive prospect, who earned his opportunity in the competitive SEC after a hard-fought path.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, the Alabama linebacker recalled an emotional moment after Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told him he would be returning for one more season. Speaking to Roger Hoover, he said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just started crying because I knew what it was. There was not any doubt in my mind, coming back. Do it one more time. Gain a little more experience ... I feel like it is going to be pretty fun.”

Wommack made the call on Christmas Day 2024. Hence, it was an early Christmas present for the senior linebacker ahead of the next CFB campaign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Justin Jefferson and Alabama?

Justin Jefferson hopes to perform well enough to generate significant draft attention. His play has been steady but not exceptional with the Crimson Tide. However, this is not much of a surprise considering the level of talent in Kalen DeBoer's squad.

Furthermore, the Crimson Tide has always had a stacked defense, and it's rather common to see numerous defensive players chosen in the draft. That's probably one of the reasons Jefferson opted to join the legendary program.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Crimson Tide will aim for a much better 2025 season. The program would love to relegate the 2024 campaign to the background.

Alabama finished last season with a regular season record of 9-3 before losing the ReliaQuest Bowl Game to Michigan. This year is crucial to the Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!