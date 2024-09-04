“I think he’s an elite level quarterback": Dylan Raiola shares his admiration for Coach Prime's son before Week 2

Ahead of their Week 2 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes, Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola shared his views on the opposing team’s QB, Shedeur Sanders. Raiola had nothing but respectful words for Coach Prime’s son.

“Yeah, I've never met him before but I you know, I've watched in the past couple years and tremendous amount of respect for that guy,” Raiola said. “What he has to deal with with everything that that comes with being a Sanders, I'm just have a lot of respect how he's handled that. And I think he's an elite level quarterback.”

Both quarterbacks have established themselves as key figures in college football. Sanders, a potential top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, led Colorado to a 31-26 victory over North Dakota State Bison in the season opener, passing for 445 yards and four touchdowns.

“First round quarterback, the whole nine. So, respect him a lot, excited to compete,” Raiola said.

Raiola, on the other hand, impressed in his debut for Nebraska, completing 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-7 win over the UTEP Miners.

Nebraska seeks to avenge last year's 36-14 defeat against Colorado, bolstered by the addition of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Dylan Raiola gets compared with Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes

Dylan Raiola, a highly touted five-star quarterback recruit, joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His playing style and ability to make off-balance throws while also executing unorthodox plays have drawn comparisons to the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes himself acknowledged Raiola's talent and has expressed admiration for the young quarterback's skills in the past. In July, a photo of Raiola sporting a Mahomes-esque outfit went viral. Mahomes commented on the similarity and referred to Raiola as his "lil cuzzo."

On Saturday again, Mahomes mentioned Raiola by calling him “Lil cuzzo” in another video of the Nebraska quarterback.

“That’s my lil cuzzo,” Mahomes wrote on his X account.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers will face each other on Saturday.

