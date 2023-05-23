"I was wrong": The fallout from Shemy Schembechler's resignation raises questions for the Wolverines

Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, the son of longtime Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, was part of a controversy due to his Twitter behavior. This caused him to resign from the football program on Sunday evening.

Schembechler was hired three days prior as the team's assistant recruiting director but had to resign after his lengthy history of likes of offensive posts on Twitter was discovered. He had liked transphobic tweets, political conspiracies and multiple insensitive posts.

Schembechler deleted his account following the controversy. Below is a portion of the statement that he released (via PR Newswire):

"My entire life and that of my Dad and family has been devote to the best in people - no matter their race, religion or creed. Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the 'Jim Crow' era caused for Black Americans is wrong. I was wrong.

"We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters...

"My sincerest apologies, again and profusely, to anyone I have offended, to the great institution that is the University of Michigan, and to the broader athletic community I have been honored to dedicate my life's work with the integrity and decency inspired by my family over the decades."

One question that has been raised is how the Michigan Wolverines did not know about this before they hired Schembechler.

Does the Shemy Schembechler controversy cause concern for Michigan?

In the world of social media, the biggest part of the hiring process is vetting the person.

Michigan's vetting process was clearly insufficient in this instance and questions may arise that Schembechler was hired solely on the legacy of his last name.

John U. Bacon @Johnubacon Shemy Schembechler is responsible for his own social media, but it's utterly head-scratching why UM's athletic department didn't vet him first, especially for such a high-profile hiring. That's HR 101 these days.

The fact they were able to immediately back away from their most recent hire is commendable. But in the age of social media, Schembechler's controversial Twitter history should have surfaced during the interview process.

The university will likely be very careful with hiring going forward, having learned a hard lesson from the experience.

