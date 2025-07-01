  • home icon
ICYMI: 5 major college football recruiting developments in June 2025 ft. Ryder Lyons to BYU

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 01, 2025 20:48 GMT
It's currently the offseason period in the college football calendar. It's time for programs to focus on recuperating, planning and recruiting for the coming campaigns.

With that in mind, let's look at a handful of major recruiting developments you might have missed in June.

Five major college football recruiting developments in June 2025

5. Notre Dame lands DB duo Khary Adams and Joey O'Brien

The Fighting Irish have secured commitments from two of the most promising defensive backs in the 2026 college football class. Khary Adams and Joey O'Brien were heavily recruited but have opted to take their talents to the 2024 college football title game finalists.

Adams hails from Baltimore and plays the cornerback position, while O'Brien is from Pennsylvania and thrives at safety.

4. Carter Meadows chooses Michigan over Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most storied rivalries in college football. So, it must have been pleasing to the Michigan fan base when they edged Ohio State to the commitment of promising edge rusher Carter Meadows.

Meadows is a 6-foot-6 pass rusher hailing from Washington, D.C. He is a four-star prospect and is viewed as a Top 10 defensive end in the 2026 class. Meadows will fancy his chances of being a true freshman starter in the 2026 campaign.

3. EJ Crowell chooses Alabama

EJ Crowell was viewed as a prized running back commit heading into June. The five-star prospect had the who's who of college football vying for his signature.

However, it was Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide that secured the commitment of the elite RB prospect. Crowell measures in at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds. He will be seen as a potential solution to Alabama's recent struggles in finding an elite starting running back.

2. Texas A&M scores big with Brandon Arrington

Texas A&M is on the up under Mike Elko. The Aggies secured the commitment of promising athlete Brandon Arrington for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN, Arrington is the No. 1-ranked athlete in his class. Arrington, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound five-star prospect, is projected to play cornerback at the collegiate level.

1. Ryder Lyons heading to BYU

The BYU Cougars were the first college to offer Ryder Lyons a scholarship way back in December 2021. That offer remained, and the promising quarterback will take his talents to BYU at the end of his high school career.

The Cougars are a team on the rise. They can now count the talented shot caller as one of their new additions. He's expected to arrive on campus in 2027.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

