Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The third-ranked Weber State Wildcats will start their spring season finale when they host the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday.

Weber State Wildcats will look to remain undefeated this season. If the Wildcats win on Saturday, they'll capture the first outright Big Sky Championship in school history.

Meanwhile, the Idaho State Bengals are also heading into their spring season finale. They will look to build on the momentum from their victory over Idaho last weekend. The Bengals have the opportunity to spoil the Weber State Wildcats' hopes of winning the Big Sky Conference on Saturday.

Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021.

Time: 3 PM EST.

How to watch: PlutoTV.

Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats: Head to Head | FCS Football

The Idaho State Bengals and Weber State Wildcats are set to meet for the 60th time on Saturday. Idaho State Bengals will look to snap a 17-game losing streak in Ogden. The last victory the Bengals had on the road against the Wildcats was on November 3, 1984.

Weber State will look to continue their success against the Bengals on Saturday. The Wildcats are 9-1 against the Bengals in their last ten meetings. With a win, Weber State Wildcats will look to continue their six-game win streak against the Idaho State Bengals.

Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats: Team News | FCS Football

The Idaho State Bengals are led in offense by quarterback Tyler Vander-Waal.

Vander-Waal has had a good spring season for the Bengals offense. He has passed for 1,575 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also contributed on the ground with 55 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this spring season.

His wide receiving group has been a huge help to his success this season. Tanner Conner and Xavier Guillory have been big contributors. Conner has caught 28 passes for 587 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Guillory has caught 11 passes for 258 receiving yards and four touchdowns this spring.

The Idaho State defense has racked up 366 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions. Connor Wills leads the Bengals defense in total tackles with 52 during the spring season. Darian Green leads the Bengals defense in tackles for loss with 3.5.

#3 Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats

The Weber State Wildcats are led by freshman quarterback Bronson Barron.

Barron has played three games for the Wildcats this spring and has done a tremendous job. The freshman quarterback has thrown for 615 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Weber State's offense will also be helped by their two running backs, Josh Davis and Dontae McMillan. Davis has rushed for 386 yards and one touchdown on 66 attempts this season. Meanwhile, McMillan leads the Wildcats in rushing touchdowns with four on the year and 217 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

The Weber State defense has tallied 267 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and seven interceptions this season. Senior safety Preston Smith leads the team in interceptions with three on the year. Their senior linebacker Conner Mortensen leads the Wildcats defense in tackles with 33.

Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats: Projected Starters | FCS Football

Idaho State Bengals

QB: Tyler Vander Waal.

RB: Malakai Rango.

WR: Xavier Guillory, Tanner Connor, Jeff Harris.

TE: Nate Shubert.

#2 Weber State Wildcats

QB: Bronson Barron.

RB: Dontae McMillan.

WR: Ty MacPherson, Rashid Shaheed, David Ames.

TE: Justin Malone.

Idaho State Bengals vs #3 Weber State Wildcats: Prediction | FCS Football

The Weber State Wildcats are ready to accomplish their first outright Big Sky Championship on Saturday.

Idaho State will need to play an almost perfect game to knock off the second-ranked Wildcats on the road. The State Wildcats will look to their defense for a victory over Idaho State Bengals.

Prediction: Weber State Wildcats 35-14 Idaho State Bengals