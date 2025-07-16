"If you are a big guy, you can't stink": Kalen DeBoer's 366-pound OT flexes having 170 bottles of Cologne at SEC Media days

Kadyn Proctor was one of Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide stars at the 2025 SEC Media Days. The 6-foot-7-inch, 366-pound offensive tackle answered a series of questions from the members of the press in Atlanta.

However, the entire room lit up when Proctor started speaking about his cologne collection. The Crimson Tide star offensive lineman said,

"How I see it is, if you're a big guy, you can't stink".

He continued,

"You got to be fresh, man. Because the narrative right now is if you are big, you stink, you smell, you are sweaty. That's not how it goes for me. That is why I be saying flip the narrative."

According to Yahoo Sports, Proctor has a deep collection of 170 bottles of cologne. He was wearing the Audemars Piguet cologne at the 2025 SEC Media Days.

Furthermore, Proctor isn't the only Bama offensive lineman with an impressive cologne collection. Yahoo Sports states that right tackle Wilkin Formby (who doubles up as Proctor's roommate) has 70 to 80 bottles in his collection.

The duo admitted to fueling each other's passion for colognes.

Kadyn Proctor is a key member of Kalen DeBoer's Alabama entering the crucial 2025 season

Kalen DeBoer is entering his second season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. The former Washington Huskies head coach posted a 9-4 record in his first campaign after replacing program legend Nick Saban.

Kadyn Proctor is expected to be a key member of DeBoer's side in the 2025 college football season. The Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) High School product is fresh off a Second-team All-SEC campaign with the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, known for its powerful run game, is often driven by its dominant offensive line. Players like Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby could be the key to returning the program to its glory days.

Kalen DeBoer and the program start their season with a matchup against Thomas Castellanos and the Florida State Seminoles.

