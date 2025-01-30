Illinois Football bolsters coaching staff by hiring new offensive analyst

The Illinois Fighting Illini had a stellar 2024-25 college football season. The program compiled a 10-3 record and closed out the season with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Rather than rest on their laurels, the Fighting Illini have strengthened their coaching staff. Their latest addition is a college football veteran who will serve as the team's senior offensive analyst.

The Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday announced hiring Mike Neu. He joins after a nine-season stint with the Ball State Cardinals.

Neu has been coaching since 1994 when he joined Ball State as a graduate assistant. He has since held roles with the Nashville Kats, Augusta Stallions, Carolina Cobras, New Orleans VooDoo, Tulane Green Wave and the New Orleans Saints.

What can Mike Neu add to Illinois?

Mike Neu is a highly regarded football mind, having played quarterback for Ball State University. He thrived with the Cardinals and earned the 1993 MAC Most Valuable Player Award.

After a brief playing career, Neu transitioned into coaching. He got his start at Ball State as a graduate assistant and eventually earned a job in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as quarterbacks coach.

However, the allure of Ball State was too strong to ignore, and he returned to the program, ultimately becoming head coach for nearly a decade.

As a result, the Fighting Illini are gaining an elite offensive mind for the upcoming season. Neu is a highly experienced coach who has witnessed both the highs and lows of college football.

Additionally, it's always an asset to have a coach who excelled at the collegiate level. Such coaches tend to have a bigger influence in the locker room because they can relate to what players are currently going through.

That, combined with Neu's NFL experience, makes him an inspired hire by Illinois ahead of the crucial 2025-26 season.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will look to build on a stellar 2024-25 season that saw them consolidate their spot in the Top 25. A win or two more in the upcoming season could be enough for the program to compete in the expanded college football playoffs — an outstanding achievement for the program.

