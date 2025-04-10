Illinois transfer Zy Crisler sends a clear message to Coach Prime and Co ahead of 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes have been on an upward trajectory since they hired Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime. The American football icon has improved the team’s record from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in 2024.

One major factor in Coach Prime's success at Colorado is his ability to navigate the transfer portal. One of his most recent additions is versatile offensive lineman Zy Crisler, who comes from the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Speaking after a spring training session, Crisler sent a clear message to Coach Prime and his new teammates.

He said,

"I feel comfortable playing wherever you put me. ... I'm gonna work hard to make sure I'm the best at what I do."

The former Illinois Illini standout spoke like a true team player, and his words would surely endear him to his teammates. Flexibility is the name of the game at the collegiate level, and such a mindset should serve him well on Coach Prime's team.

What does Zy Crisler add to Colorado?

Zy Crisler has been a starter in the Illinois starting lineup for the past three years. He is fresh off a campaign that earned him an All-Big Ten selection.

Crisler played in all 12 regular-season games for the Fighting Illini in 2024, six of which were at right guard. He reached the 30-game milestone last season, all of which were as a starter.

Crisler will bring big game experience to the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line. The former Illinois star hardly missed a game in the past three years. He's expected to slot into the right guard position, bolstering a unit that's been a weakness under Coach Prime.

Another notable addition to the Buffaloes' offensive line ahead of the 2025 season is Aki Ogunbiyi from the Texas A&M Aggies. Ogunbiyi will probably compete with Crisler for the right guard spot, with the loser of the competition occupying the left guard spot for the season. The duo should join Jordan Seaton (left tackle), Cash Cleveland (center) and Phillip Houston (right tackle) in the starting offensive lineup.

