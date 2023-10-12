Illinois vs. Maryland prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini head to SECU Stadium in Maryland to play the Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on NBC.

Illinois enters the game with a 2-4 record and is coming off a 20-7 home loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Friday. The Fighting Illini are also on a two-game losing streak. Maryland, meanwhile, is 5-1 and coming off a 37-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend after blowing out the Indiana Hoosiers the weekend before.

Illinois vs. Maryland Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland

Illinois vs. Maryland Betting Odds

Spread

Illinois +14 (-115)

Maryland -14 (-105)

Moneyline

Illinois +410

Maryland -550

Totals

Over 51 (-108)

Under 51 (-108)

Illinois vs. Maryland Picks

Illinois struggles to move the ball on offense, and Maryland does have a decent enough defense, so take under passing yards on Luke Altmyer, who threw for just 289 yards. He also does turn the ball over, so take Altmyer to have an interception as well.

Taulia Tagovailoa is a solid quarterback, and he should be able to pick apart this Fighting Illini's secondary and defense. Maryland has an explosive offense, so take Tagovailoa to have more than 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Illinois vs. Maryland head-to-head

Illinois and Maryland have only played twice in the Big Ten, with the first meeting being in 2018. Maryland has won both matchups and outscored Illinois 83-50.

Illinois vs. Maryland prediction

Maryland hung in there with Ohio State last weekend as the offense showed well while the defense did have success early on.

The Fighting Illini offense has struggled this season, which bodes well for Maryland to get a massive win here. The Terrapins are a very good football team, who are led by Tagovailoa, as he should be able to lead this offense down the field.

Maryland will get out to an early lead and cruise to a blowout victory here.

Prediction: Maryland blows out Ilinois by double-digits

