Ladd McConkey and the Georgia Bulldogs will end their season with the Orange Bowl clash. They will need all the support they could get against the Florida State Seminoles, who would want to make a statement after the playoff snub.

Fortunately, the star wide receiver will have his biggest supporter cheering for him from the stands- his girlfriend Sydney.

McConkey and Sydney go way back, having celebrated their sixth anniversary together a few weeks ago. She has been a constant support throughout his college football career, and she has cheered him on before he won two consecutive national championship titles with the Bulldogs.

Here is a list of instances when McConkey’s girlfriend cheered for him like a true fan:

5 times Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend gave the Georgia WR a shout out like a true fan

#1. The senior day hope

The Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver got a shout out from girlfriend Sydney on the program's Senior Day. It was incidentally the Bulldogs star’s 22nd birthday that day, and it was also the team’s final home game of the season.

Sydney just hoped for one thing, that her boyfriend’s day would be as good as he is.

#2. The half-a-decade of love

Sydney and McConkey have been together for six years. They met in High school and have carried on seeing each other through thick and thin. When their relationship touched the half-a-decade milestone last December, Sydney wrote a beautiful note for the Bulldogs star as he was in the midst of a national championship run.

#3. They just go together

Peanut butter and jelly are the two things that everybody likes. They just blend together to give a unique taste of a PB and J sandwich, one of the staples of the country. According to Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, her relationship with the wide receiver is sort of like that.

#4. A nice reward for a big win

When Georgia defeated the Tennessee Volunteers last season, they seemed to be unstoppable, and were on the way to their second-straight national championship title. McConkey was the star receiver in that game, catching five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. He got a big hug from his lady love after the Bulldogs won 27-13.

#5. Some unseen spring break photos

Sydney took to Instagram to post some unseen photos from her vacation with Ladd McConkey. The couple posed on a ship as they enjoyed the ocean sun, where Sydney affirmed her love for the Georgia wide receiver.

