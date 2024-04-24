IN PHOTOS: 5 times Michigan OL Trevor Keegan and GF Sophie Housey posted their picture-perfect moments on IG

Michigan Wolverine offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has been dating former Michigan Wolverines’ swimmer Sophie Housey. The two share love-filled snaps with each other on Instagram.

Sophie was a B1G 10 Champion, All-American, and All-B1G 10 during her time at Michigan. She helps budding swimmers become the best in their sport.

Keegan and Housey share their special moments on Instagram so let’s look at the top five moments between the two.

#1 Trevor Keegan posted a picture dump ft. Sophie

Trevor combined several pictures into one post on his Instagram account. The post included a picture of him and his girlfriend, Sophie Housey.

The two were dressed formally: Keegan in a plum-colored suit with a white button-down and Sophie in a black, backless dress. The post also included pictures from the time the Wolverines won the national championship game.

#2: A busy time for Sophie

Keegan’s girlfriend also compiled the best memories of her busy days into one post on her Instagram account. Sophie posed with Trevor in the pictures.

She was also seen hanging out with her friends and finally, in the last picture, the offensive tackle was seen wearing all four of Michigan’s national championship rings.

#3 Pictures from game day

Sophie attended the national championship game, which was won by the Michigan Wolverines. She was seen hugging her boyfriend while he was still on the field.

The former swimmer wore a purple-colored, bedazzled jersey of number 77. She posed with Trevor Keegan’s sister, Taylor Keegan, as well.

#4 Pictures from game day (Part II)

The Michigan Wolverines played against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 27-20 game, winning the Rose Bowl. Sophie Housey uploaded pictures with her boyfriend Trevor Keegan after Michigan’s victory. In the pictures, she could be seen embracing him from the stands while he was still on the field.

#5: Pictures from game day (Part III)

Sophie Housey uploaded a picture from the time when Michigan defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in a 43-22 game in 2022.

The pictures showed the couple hugging each other after the Wolverines’ win against their opponent.

Trevor Keegan has decided to return to the Wolverines for the fifth season.

