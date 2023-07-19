In Photos: Mississippi State's new uniform ahead of the 2023 season receives massive craze on social media

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have just released their brand new uniforms for the 2023 college football season. The new script on the helmet was first on display during the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Later on the Mississippi State Bulldogs' official Twitter, they released the first look at the entire uniform. They are no strangers to changing up their uniform a bit. There are a lot of minuscule changes, including not having shoulder numbers, having double mardon pants stripes, and having no contrasting collar color, to name a few.

With the new threads for the first season under head coach Zach Arnett, this feels like a new era of Bulldogs football is upon us.

Donning a new uniform, how will the Mississippi State Bulldogs fare this season?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were a contender to make the SEC Championship Game last season as they finished third in the West division with a 9-4 (4-4) record. They only trailed LSU and Alabama in the division and did extremely well outside of the conference, going a perfect 5-0 there.

With Zach Arnett taking over for the late Mike Leach, it will be interesting to see him in his first head coaching opportunity. He has been with the program since 2020, so he has climbed the ladder on the defensive side of things as the defensive coordinator.

This team has some solid talent throughout the program and has a pretty tough conference schedule this year, so it will be a test. Expect them to really be in a similar range of outcomes to the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs are going to be leaning on senior quarterback Will Rogers to step up and lead after a 35:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season. They were able to do well offensively, scoring 31.3 points per game. On the defensive side, they were able to force 14 interceptions and should continue to improve there.

Expect an excellent season out of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 with their brand-new jerseys.

