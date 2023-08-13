In Photos: Notre Dame football starts 2023 CFB season preparations

Believe it or not, folks, the summer haze is clearing. Notre Dame football is sprinting toward the electrifying 2023 CFB season. With August almost half gone, the gridiron warriors in South Bend are running, hitting the field hard for intense workouts as they gear up for a season.

The Fighting Irish have a reputation to uphold in the 2023 CFB season. Let's have a look at some of the players during practice and what they will bring to the table for Notre Dame:

Aamil Wagner - Offensive Tackle

Standing tall at 6'6" and weighing in at around 278 pounds, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner brings the offense to the opponents of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In what was rather a dormant 2022 season for the OT, Wagner is looking determined to redeem himself in the 2023 CFB season.

Benjamin Morrison - Cornerback

In the upcoming 2023 CFB season, expect the defensive back for Notre Dame football, Benjamin Morrison, to face increased awareness and a reduced element of surprise. This will be due to his impressive freshman performance, particularly with key interceptions against Clemson Tigers and Boston College. While his interception count might not match last year's, Morrison's presence remains vital for the team's defense.

Henry Garrity - Tight End

Not much can be said about Henry Garrity, the tight end for Notre Dame football. The South Bend team would be looking to cash in on the surprise factor that Garrity will bring to the table in the 2023 CFB season.

Gi'Bran Payne - Running Back

Gi'Bran Payne, a sophomore on the rise, begins spring practice as the least celebrated among the scholarship running backs on Notre Dame's roster. Given the formidable competition in front of him, he might find himself as the fifth-string running back come the season opener against Navy.

Howard Cross - Defensive Lineman

Howard Cross has faced constant oversight throughout his career, including his recruitment by Notre Dame, to step into a more prominent role. Despite his short stature and lack of the traditional NFL physique seen in other front-seven players, he played well. He displayed his potential as a crucial interior player for the Irish defense last season, notably during the Ohio State game.