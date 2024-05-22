IN PHOTOS: Texas QB Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyn Barnes enjoy classic cuisine while on a trip to New York City

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' impressive performance in the Big 12 Championship wasn't the only thing lighting up the week. After throwing a record-breaking four touchdowns in the first half against Oklahoma State, Ewers was spotted enjoying a post-game trip to New York City with his girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes.

Barnes documented their adventures and shared a few photos on her Instagram on Wednesday. The couple seemed to be having a blast, with wide smiles on their faces in every picture. Barnes captioned the post as follows:

“Good views and even better food!!” Barnes captioned.

One photo captured Ewers indulging in a classic New York pizza slice. Other pictures depicted the city's vibrant food scene. Ewers and Barnes also went on a ship and clicked a few pictures with scenic backdrops.

The couple also celebrated their first anniversary earlier this year in February.

Ewers led the Longhorns under Coach Steve Sarkisian and had a stellar 2023 season. His impressive performances propelled the team to the playoffs, raising national championship hopes.

Despite his NIL valuation of $1.9 million (according to On3), Ewers surprised many by choosing to return for another year.

Quinn Ewers predicts high rating in the upcoming EA Sports game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is more than ready to take the virtual field. The star player is one of the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25, which will hit shelves on July 19th.

Ewers joined Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan's Donovan Edwards on the cover. In a recent interview with ‘MMG,’ he playfully predicted his in-game rating, aiming for a 94-96 overall.

"I’m going to be unbiased here,” Ewers said via MMG. “I’m going to go with what I truly think I’m going to be, it will probably be 94-95. I think I’m going to be around a 96 overall."

However, a touch of self-deprecating humor emerged when discussing his speed rating.

“Probably my speed,” Ewers said. “I’m telling you. They’re probably going to put me at a 70-something speed. But I think I could sneak up into the 80s if they really got me out there and they saw me run.”

With the game's release approaching, fans will find out soon if Ewers' virtual counterpart lives up to his high expectations.