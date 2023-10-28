Do the Razorbacks play today? Looking at College football schedule for Arkansas after Week 9 

The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 in SEC) are not playing today as they have a scheduled bye week for Week 9 of the college football season. This is nothing out of the ordinary as teams get a week to not have games to ensure the ability to get healthy and get a much-needed break in the midst of the season.

The Arkansas offense has struggled, ranking 79th in the nation with 26.8 points per game and tied for 50th with 22.9 points per game allowed. They can be a challenging club to face down the stretch if they can find out their identity over this week off.

The Razorbacks' next game is set for Saturday, November 4 against the Florida Gators. This game could be a blessing for them as they have struggled since starting the season with a 2-0 record, now suffering from a six-game losing streak leading up to their bye week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arkansas Football Schedule 2023

As the season begins to wind down, the Arkansas Razorbacks have four games remaining. They have some tough opponents, including three SEC foes so it will be interesting to see if they can pick up a conference win.

Their remaining schedule sees them off this week, playing on the road in Week 10 as they take on the Florida Gators next Saturday, then they are home for their final three games as they face the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 11, the Florida International Panthers on Nov. 18 and wrap the 2023 college football season against the 16th-ranked Missouri Tigers.

The only chance the Arkansas Razorbacks have of making a college football bowl game is if they run the table and go undefeated through their remaining schedule, which would be highly unlikely.

SEC schedule Week 9

Even though the Aransas Razorbacks do not play today, there are five SEC games on the Week 9 slate with importance. The first game is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. On the 3:30 p.m. ET slate, we see the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Florida Gators as well as the Mississippi State Bulldogs taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Finally, the last two games are on the 7 p.m. ET slate seeing the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats face off as well as the Vanderbilt Commodores going on the road to take on the 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.