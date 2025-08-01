IN PIC: UNC QB Max Johnson pays a wholesome tribute for GF Adrienne Davis on National Girlfriend Day

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson and his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, have been dating for over a year. The duo regularly posts to each other on their social media, and National Girlfriend Day was no exception.Johnson posted a sweet message for Davis on Instagram. He kept it simple and posted an image of them on his stories alongside two heart emojis.Adrienne Davis is a popular content creator and social media personality hailing from Backwoods, Tennessee. She had attained popularity for her work alongside her sisters as part of the Davis Sisters.Johnson, who began his college career at LSU, aims to finish strong under new Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick.The Tigers recruited him after an impressive high school career at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia. He spent two seasons at LSU, then he took his talents to Texas A&amp;M, playing for the Aggies before transferring to UNC.IN PIC: UNC QB Max Johnson pays a wholesome tribute for GF Adrienne Davis on National Girlfriend DayWhat's next for Max Johnson and UNC?Max Johnson is battling for the starting quarterback role on the UNC Tar Heels. Johnson is entering his second season with the program after transferring from the Texas A&amp;M Aggies ahead of the 2024 college football season.Johnson's main competition for the starting quarterback role is Gio Lopez. According to Sports Illustrated, Lopez is the penciled-in starter for Bill Belichick's side ahead of the 2025 campaign. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's worth noting that Johnson joined the Tar Heels via the transfer portal to be the team's starting quarterback. However, some tough luck with injury sees him facing an uphill task getting back to his starting role.The Tar Heels will start the campaign with a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Other crucial games include showdowns against Clemson, Syracuse and Stanford. North Carolina is poised to compete in the ACC and aims to contend for a playoff berth.