IN PICS: Garrett Nussmeier & fiancée Ella share an adorable kiss after LSU QB's back-to-back win

By Geoff
Modified Sep 08, 2025 05:46 GMT
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (Image Source: IMAGN)
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (Image Source: IMAGN)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has led the Tigers to two straight wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech, pushing the team to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 3.

Ad

Nussmeier's wins extend to his personal life, as he and his fiancée, Ella Springfield, shared an intimate moment on social media after LSU's win over Louisiana Tech.

Springfield, who graduated from LSU last year, posted two photos on Instagram, with the second picture showing them kissing each other, with some romantic lights flickering in the background.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The couple's friends and college football enthusiasts wrote adorable reactions, showing their love for the couple.

The post with a caption "Andddddd we’re back!" has generated more than 2,500 likes on Instagram since it was posted on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-1 Lake Charles, Louisiana, native has continued to play well under center for LSU, completing 54 of 79 passes for 469 yards. He has recorded two touchdowns and one interception in the first two games for the Tigers.

Ad

Garrett Nussmeier looks to gain revenge against Florida in SEC duel

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will have revenge on his mind in Saturday's SEC encounter against Florida while trying to establish his presence as one of the best signal-callers in college football this season.

Nussmeier was sacked seven times in the Tigers' 27-16 loss against the Gators on Nov. 16, 2024. He completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 260 yards and chalked up one touchdown pass for LSU, which absorbed its third straight loss — and fourth overall.

Ad

Following the defeat against Florida, Nussmeier and the Tigers went on to win their last two regular-season games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma before taking home the Kinder's Texas Bowl with a 44-31 pounding of Baylor on Dec. 31.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and the 6-foot-2 quarterback will try to exact revenge against the Gators and extend the Tigers' awesome start. LSU opens as a 9.5-point favorite against Florida in Saturday's clash at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ad

The homefield advantage could work out just fine for Nussmeier, as LSU is 13-1 in home night games under Tigers coach Brian Kelly. This includes a 52-35 win over Florida in 2023 when the senior quarterback was a backup to Jayden Daniels.

On the other hand, Florida looks to get its things back on track after losing to USF 18-16 on Saturday.

Gators coach Billy Napier expects the game against LSU as a challenge for the team, believing it is their opportunity to respond after the heartbreaking defeat to the Bulls.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications