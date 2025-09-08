IN PICS: Garrett Nussmeier & fiancée Ella share an adorable kiss after LSU QB's back-to-back win

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has led the Tigers to two straight wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech, pushing the team to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 3.Nussmeier's wins extend to his personal life, as he and his fiancée, Ella Springfield, shared an intimate moment on social media after LSU's win over Louisiana Tech.Springfield, who graduated from LSU last year, posted two photos on Instagram, with the second picture showing them kissing each other, with some romantic lights flickering in the background. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple's friends and college football enthusiasts wrote adorable reactions, showing their love for the couple.The post with a caption &quot;Andddddd we’re back!&quot; has generated more than 2,500 likes on Instagram since it was posted on Sunday night.The 6-foot-1 Lake Charles, Louisiana, native has continued to play well under center for LSU, completing 54 of 79 passes for 469 yards. He has recorded two touchdowns and one interception in the first two games for the Tigers.Garrett Nussmeier looks to gain revenge against Florida in SEC duelLSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will have revenge on his mind in Saturday's SEC encounter against Florida while trying to establish his presence as one of the best signal-callers in college football this season.Nussmeier was sacked seven times in the Tigers' 27-16 loss against the Gators on Nov. 16, 2024. He completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 260 yards and chalked up one touchdown pass for LSU, which absorbed its third straight loss — and fourth overall.Following the defeat against Florida, Nussmeier and the Tigers went on to win their last two regular-season games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma before taking home the Kinder's Texas Bowl with a 44-31 pounding of Baylor on Dec. 31.Fast forward to the 2025 season and the 6-foot-2 quarterback will try to exact revenge against the Gators and extend the Tigers' awesome start. LSU opens as a 9.5-point favorite against Florida in Saturday's clash at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.The homefield advantage could work out just fine for Nussmeier, as LSU is 13-1 in home night games under Tigers coach Brian Kelly. This includes a 52-35 win over Florida in 2023 when the senior quarterback was a backup to Jayden Daniels.On the other hand, Florida looks to get its things back on track after losing to USF 18-16 on Saturday.Gators coach Billy Napier expects the game against LSU as a challenge for the team, believing it is their opportunity to respond after the heartbreaking defeat to the Bulls.