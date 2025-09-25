IN PICS: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban, wife Ms. Terry & DIL Samira enjoy delicious pasta & “treason in the harbor” in latest snaps

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, enjoyed a fun trip to Boston with her mother, Terry, and sister-in-law Samira, where they ate pasta and dumplings and went on a sightseeing trip on the Boston Harbor.Kristen Saban shared the photos of the journey on her Instagram page and wrote a caption that stated:&quot;Pasta, Saban girlies in Boston &amp; committing treason in the harbor. 10/10 fun. 🍝🤫⚓️🫖☕️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Sabans travelled to the northeastern city and spent some worthwhile moments in the harbor, where they saw a duck riding the waves and the sights around the area.Kristen also threw a box that resembled a tea bag into the harbor and was pictured with her family on a cobblestone road downtown. She concluded her post with three meatballs she ordered from a restaurant.As of this writing, the post has more than 2,500 likes and has generated a lot of positive comments about their trip to Boston.Miami coach Mario Cristobal opens up on his time in Alabama under HC Nick SabanMiami coach Mario Cristobal was grateful for becoming a part of Nick Saban's coaching staff in Alabama.Cristobal was a guest on &quot;The Hard Count&quot; podcast with J.D. Pickell on Wednesday and described how Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, played a valuable part in his career and personal life.“He’s a super valuable resource,” Cristobal said (Timestamp 1:07:27). “I’m sure like anybody that coached for him, that reaches out to him — he’s always available. Him and Ms. Terry. They were awesome for myself, my wife and my family. So, very grateful for him.”Cristobal was hired in Tuscaloosa in 2013 to become the Crimson Tide's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and recruitment coordinator. His ability to lure highly-rated players was top-notch, helping Alabama finish No. 1 in national composite rankings in each of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide.In 2017, he parted ways with Saban to be Oregon's offensive line coach, then four years later, he signed a multi-million-dollar deal to coach the Miami Hurricanes.Cristobal values his time in Alabama and adapts the lessons he learned from Saban in Miami. It's been successful for Cristobal this season as the Hurricanes are now 4-0 and No. 2 in the AP poll for Week 5.The Carson Beck-led Miami is on a bye week and will be back in action against Tommy Castellanos and Florida State in its ACC season-opener on Oct. 4.