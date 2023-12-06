"In some ways it was heartbreaking" - 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady recalls time he was benched for Drew Henson by Michigan Wolverines

Tom Brady, a name synonymous with NFL greatness, has a storied career that includes seven Super Bowl titles, numerous MVP awards and a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history.

However, beneath the glitz and glamour of his unparalleled success lies a poignant chapter in his football journey – the time he was benched during his senior year at the University of Michigan.

Years later, Brady reflected on this challenging period while speaking to another NFL legend, Peyton Manning, in his docu-series "Peyton's Places" in 2020. Brady said it was "heartbreaking" to be benched for rising quarterback Drew Henson.

Brady's words encapsulate the emotional turmoil he endured during a unique quarterback competition that would shape his resilience and determination.

"In some ways, it was heartbreaking," Brady said. "But other ways I said, 'You know what, I got a shot to play.' ... Practice for me was the ultimate competition against someone I could see every day. It ended up bringing the best out of me."

The fall of 1999 witnessed an unexpected twist in Tom Brady's collegiate journey. Despite being the established starter for the Michigan Wolverines, Brady found himself in a quarterback competition with the highly-touted sophomore Drew Henson.

Coach Lloyd Carr implemented an unconventional strategy, rotating Brady and Henson in the first and second quarters, respectively, with the hot hand earning the second-half nod.

Triumph amid adversity - Tom Brady's resilience shines through

The two-quarterback experiment unfolded week after week, with Brady and Henson sharing playing time. Despite the challenges, Brady showcased his mettle in the season opener against Notre Dame, orchestrating a comeback win.

However, the dual-quarterback strategy unraveled during a game against Michigan State, leading to Brady's temporary sidelining.

The turning point came when Michigan faced Illinois, resulting in a loss after a substantial second-half lead was squandered. Carr, recognizing the need for stability, finally named Brady as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

From adversity to records - The evolution of a legend

Tom Brady's career accomplishments stand as a testament to his unyielding spirit. His record-breaking seven Super Bowl victories, with five MVP awards, are not just statistics but milestones that showcase his leadership and unparalleled skills.

The 15 Pro Bowl selections underline his sustained excellence, making Brady the most decorated in NFL history.

The 2007 season saw Tom Brady win all 16 regular season games, a testament to his ability to lead his team to perfection. His three NFL MVP awards in 2007, 2010 and 2017 further solidify his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Records tumbled in Tom Brady's wake as he stamped his authority on the league. From passing yards to touchdown passes, completions to attempts, and passing touchdowns, Brady's name graces the record books, attesting to his enduring impact on the sport.