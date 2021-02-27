Incarnate Word Cardinals vs McNeese State Cowboys Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are heading to McNeese State to meet the Cowboys. So far the spring season has not been off to a good start for Incarnate Word. Their first game was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The McNeese State Cowboys are coming off a hard fought victory in their first game of the spring season. The Cowboys went on the road and met Tarleton State University in a double overtime thriller. McNeese State was able to pull out a close win defeating Tarleton State 40-37.

With both teams having last weekend off for different reasons, they both should be well rested for their meeting on Saturday.

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs McNeese State Cowboys Head-to-Head | FCS Football

McNeese State Cowboys

The Incarnate Word Cardinals and McNeese State Cowboys are set to meet for the sixth time. The last meeting between the two schools was back in 2018. This was the first win for the Cardinals.

Until the 2018 season, the McNeese State Cowboys won the first four meetings between the two teams. The Incarnate Word Cardinals are looking to move one step closer to evening out the overall head-to-head record.

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs McNeese State Cowboys Team News | FCS Football

The McNeese State Cowboys are playing their first home game since November 2, 2019. February 27, 2021 will be six months since Hurricane Laura changed McNeese State University. Cody Orgeron won the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Week 1 #FCS Top Performance



QB Cody Orgeron - McNeese State



• 170 Passing yards 3 TDs

• 108 rushing yards 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/7LucNldWJG — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) February 16, 2021

Orgeron accounted for all five touchdowns that the Cowboys scored against Tartleton. The McNeese State Cowboys had another player that made all league honors in Jacob Able. Able won the special teams player of the week with making all four extra points and a pair of 21-yard field goals.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are being led into McNeese State by head coach Eric Morris. Morris has been the head coach for the Cardinals for the last two seasons. He is starting to turn things around by tying a program record in 2018, when he won six games.

The Cardinals also secured a share of the Southland Conference Championship and the program's first berth in the FCS Playoffs. Incarnate Word also accomplished two wins over top-25 ranked opponents in 2019. Head Coach Eric Morris has the Cardinals on their best two year stretch in 11 years.

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs McNeese State Cowboys Projected Starters | FCS Football

Incarnate Word Cardinals:

QB: Kevin Yeager

RB: Kevin Brown

WR: CJ Hardy, Jaelin Campbell, Mark Sullivan

TE: Roger McCuller

McNeese State Cowboys:

QB: Cody Orgeron

RB: Deonta McMahon

WR: Mason Pierce, Josh Matthews, Trevor Begue

TE: Jamal Pettigrew

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs McNeese State Cowboys Predictions | FCS Football

When Incarnate Word Cardinals and McNeese State Cowboys meet on Saturday it has the potential to be the closest game all day. The Cardinals are playing their first game of the season and with their former starting quarterback transferring, they will turn to Kevin Yeager to make his second start in his college career.

Cody Orgeron is coming off a huge five touchdown performance in the Cowboys in the season opener and is looking for a repeat performance. Orgeron threw for over 100 yards and rushed for over 100 yards. He added multiple rushing and passing touchdowns.

The McNeese State Cowboys are going to be too much for the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday. The Cowboys offense is too strong and will be tough for the Cardinals defense to stop. Cody Orgeron will have a duplicate performance in a blow out win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Prediction: McNeese State 42, Incarnate Word 14