Indiana returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Curt Cignetti's squad

After stunning the Big Ten and earning a College Football Playoff berth last season, the Indiana Hoosiers will bring back enough pieces to run it back in 2025. The Hoosiers are also bringing in just under 20 transfers in an attempt to stay among the top programs in the conference.

Curt Cignetti’s team will have a revamped offense with potentially a new starting quarterback (Fernando Mendoza), running back (Roman Hemby), and changing the entire right side of the offensive line. They also lost some pieces on defense, but most will be covered from within.

They will still have some important players back, including some of the top players in the nation at their positions. Here are some of the best-returning pieces for Indiana in 2025.

Top five players returning to the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 season

Mikail Kamara was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#5. Omar Cooper Jr., Wide Receiver

The second leading receiver for the Hoosiers will be back for his junior season. Omar Cooper Jr. only caught 28 passes in 2024, but they went for 594 yards and seven touchdowns, a 21.2 yards per catch average.

Cooper Jr. was opportunistic and the definition of a home run threat. He will again be used as a big play threat opposite Elijah Sarratt.

#4. Aiden Fisher, Linebacker

The former James Madison linebacker found himself at home in Indiana. Aiden Fisher had an impressive 118 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups in his first year at Bloomington. Fisher had five double-digit tackle games, including the CFP game against Notre Dame. He is one of the best linebackers in the game and will be a crucial part of the Hoosiers' defense.

#3. Elijah Sarratt, Wide Receiver

Elijah Sarratt was the other big-play receiver at Indiana in 2024. The former Stephen F. Austin and James Madison wide receiver caught 53 passes for 957 yards and eight touchdowns. His 18.1 yards per catch would have led his team in many other programs.

Sarratt will be catching passes from his fourth different starting quarterback, but if he can generate a rapport with Mendoza he could explode in 2025.

#2. Mikail Kamara, Edge

Another former James Madison transfer, Mikail Kamara led the Hoosiers with 10 sacks last season. He also forced two fumbles in 47 tackles and recovered three fumbles himself. The Indiana defense was one of the biggest surprises in the nation last year and Kamara’s play had a lot to do with it.

#1. D’Angelo Ponds, Cornerback

Yet another former James Madison Duke, D’Angelo Ponds received All-American consideration in both of his seasons of college football. Ponds had 55 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups in 2024. He also scored his first collegiate touchdown.

The cornerback once again figures to be among the best covermen in the nation. His performance should ease the pressure off a secondary that will have a couple of new starters next season.

