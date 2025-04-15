Indiana spring game 2025 tickets: Where to buy, pricing, venue details, and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 15, 2025 13:25 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

In keeping with tradition, the Indiana Hoosiers will host their annual spring game on Thursday, April 17. This is two days before the initially announced date in January, when the game was set for April 19.

This will be the first time fans will be able to see their team in action since the Hoosiers' early first-round exit in the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame. The decision to maintain the event by the school's program keeps up with the long-lasting football traditions, as this year, many top football programs have skipped spring games due to injury worries.

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round - Source: Getty
Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round - Source: Getty

The good news for Hoosiers fans is that there's no fee required to attend the spring game. To possibly boost the attendance, the school authorities have decided that this year's event will be free of charge.

also-read-trending Trending

The format for this year's game hasn't been revealed, but if it follows last year's format, it will include two 15-minute periods, and it will pit the defense against the offense. Last year, points in offense had the same value as in a regular game, and the defense could score through turnovers gained (4 points each), defensive stops (3 points each), and safeties (2 points each).

Based on Curt Cignetti's comments this week, the event may well follow the same format as last year:

"We'll play a half, basically, is what we do. Offense versus defense. That's it, we're done. It's not really a game; in my mind it is a glorified practice. It's a third opportunity to get your guys out there in game-like conditions."

When will the Indiana spring game start? Schedule and information about the event

Not only will attendance at the game be free, but food and beverages will also be available until supplies run out. According to 247Sports, the game is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Last year, fans were only able to sit in the east stands. Parking surrounding the stadium was also available free of charge. The program's marketing team also offered guided tours of Memorial Stadium during the game.

It hasn't been revealed whether the game will be broadcast, although normally the event is carried live by the Big Ten Network.

