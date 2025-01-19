Indiana Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Curt Cignetti lost during winter window ft. Donaven McCulley

A surprising 11-2 season and a berth in the CFP have left Indiana still reckoning with the transfer portal. The Hoosiers were one of the surprises of college football and have added some significant new talent to their roster.

But the portal takes as well as gives, and the Hoosiers have lost some talented players. Here are three particularly impactful portal losses for Indiana.

3 important transfer portal losses for Indiana following winter window

QB Tayven Jackson is another of the departed Hoosier players after an impressive 2024 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Nahji Logan, LB

A 6-foot-4 linebacker who transferred in from UMass, Logan had a penchant for playing well against the run and being an active presence. In four seasons at UMass, he totaled 128 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Logan played in just four games at Indiana, failing to make a tackle.

Logan entered the portal in October, seeking another destination to finish his college career with a final season of eligibility. He signed with Nevada as his next portal home.

#2. Tayven Jackson, QB

A transfer from Tennessee, Jackson saw backup snaps over two seasons with the Hoosiers. After completing three of four passes for 47 yards in his brief Tennessee career, Jackson threw for 1,263 yards and six touchdowns at Indiana.

Jackson saw most of his action in 2023, throwing for 299 yards against Louisville that season. He lost the QB job a few weeks later and saw minimal action in 2024, throwing just 37 passes on the season.

Jackson has elected to sign with Central Florida, where he'll have two remaining seasons of eligibility. Scott Frost is the returning head coach at UCF, and it'll be interesting to see how Frost will utilize Jackson moving forward.

#3. Donaven McCulley, WR

McCulley was a game-breaking receiver at Indiana in 2023. He came to the Hoosiers in 2021 as a quarterback but made the transition to receiver the following year. In 2023, he caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns.

McCulley was expected to be one of the top pass catchers in the Big Ten in 2024, but things didn't quite work out that way.

He played in only four games and suffered an injury after a vicious hit in the season opener. He caught just two passes and, after barely seeing the field, decided to opt out for the season and preserve his final year of eligibility.

McCulley ultimately signed with Michigan, where he'll play out his final season of eligibility. Given the issues with the Wolverine passing game in 2024, there should be plenty of opportunities. All-world freshman Bryce Underwood will be there in 2025, and McCulley could be a significant target.

