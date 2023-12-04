The CFP committee announced the teams that would take part in the college football playoffs, and as expected, there were some shocking omissions and the reaction has been immediate.

The unbeaten Florida State Seminoles were ranked No. 5 despite having a 13-0 record after beating the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC conference championship game yesterday.

Injured FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was devastated by the news that, despite a flawless season by his team, the Seminoles would not be included in the college football playoffs and took to X to vent his frustrations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!"

Expand Tweet

The FSU reaction to the college football playoffs snub

The Seminoles are the first undefeated Power Five conference champions to miss out on the college football playoffs in CFP/BCS history.

Athletic director Michael Alford was furious with the outcome and released a strongly worded statement on the outcome.

The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole."

"The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgiveable."

Alford concluded his statement with a scathing shot at the college football playoffs selection committee.

"For many of us, today's decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.

"Our players, coaches, and fans - as well as all those who love this sport - deserve better. The committee failed college football today."

The Seminoles have the right to be incensed with the decision to leave them out of the last 4-team CFP because next year, the format will change to 12 teams and diffuse most of the tension that came with trying to be part of the exclusive club.