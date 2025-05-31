  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Insider breaks down why Arch Manning, Julian Sayin match-up falls below Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Nussmeier

Insider breaks down why Arch Manning, Julian Sayin match-up falls below Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Nussmeier

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 31, 2025 18:12 GMT
Insider breaks down why Arch Manning, Julian Sayin match-up falls below Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Nussmeier
Insider breaks down why Arch Manning, Julian Sayin match-up falls below Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Nussmeier

Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier are among the most hyped quarterbacks entering the 2025 college football season. They are set to start for the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers, respectively.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 regular season, college football insider Jake Crain of "Crain & Co." broke down why Arch Manning and Julian Sayin's match-up falls below Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier's battle.

Jake Crain said,

"A lot of people might have Ohio State vs. Texas as No. 1, we got it at No. 2. See this is the biggest disagreement we had, and I don't want to jump the shark and get to No. 1."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued,

"Okay, No. 1 is Clemson vs. LSU. The reason I thought and I think Cone is with me here, that Ohio State vs. Texas should be No. 2 is because they're two of the biggest names in the sport. I get it, but new quarterbacks (Sayin and Manning), they're returning similar pieces in similar areas, but we feel like there's more we know about LSU and Clemson. They are very heavy at the quarterback position."
Ad

He added,

"We don't know how Ohio State and Texas are going to be this year. We got to see it first. We know the quarterbacks at Clemson and LSU. They can end up being better than Clemson and LSU but I think this is right at No. 2."
youtube-cover
Ad

Clemson and LSU's quarterbacks were undisputed starters in the 2024 college football season. They led their teams to impressive records.

However, Texas and Ohio State's projected starters for the upcoming campaign were backup QBs in the 2024 season. Thus, it's anyone's guess as to how they'll adapt to the starting role in the 2025 regular season opener.

Ad

What are the Heisman odds for Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier?

According to FOX Sports, Texas' Arch Manning leads the Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 college football season with +700 odds to take home the most prestigious individual honor in college football.

Next on the list is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who has +900 to take home the prize. He's aiming to become the first Tigers' QB since Jayden Daniels, the 2023 winner, to claim the prize.

Clemson's Cade Klubnik comes in with +1400 odds while Ohio State's Julian Sayin has +1500 odds. All four quarterbacks are in the Top 6 favorites to succeed Colorado's Travis Hunter as the next Heisman Trophy winner.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications