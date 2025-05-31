Insider breaks down why Arch Manning, Julian Sayin match-up falls below Cade Klubnik vs Garrett Nussmeier

Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier are among the most hyped quarterbacks entering the 2025 college football season. They are set to start for the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers, respectively.

Ahead of the 2025 regular season, college football insider Jake Crain of "Crain & Co." broke down why Arch Manning and Julian Sayin's match-up falls below Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier's battle.

Jake Crain said,

"A lot of people might have Ohio State vs. Texas as No. 1, we got it at No. 2. See this is the biggest disagreement we had, and I don't want to jump the shark and get to No. 1."

He continued,

"Okay, No. 1 is Clemson vs. LSU. The reason I thought and I think Cone is with me here, that Ohio State vs. Texas should be No. 2 is because they're two of the biggest names in the sport. I get it, but new quarterbacks (Sayin and Manning), they're returning similar pieces in similar areas, but we feel like there's more we know about LSU and Clemson. They are very heavy at the quarterback position."

He added,

"We don't know how Ohio State and Texas are going to be this year. We got to see it first. We know the quarterbacks at Clemson and LSU. They can end up being better than Clemson and LSU but I think this is right at No. 2."

Clemson and LSU's quarterbacks were undisputed starters in the 2024 college football season. They led their teams to impressive records.

However, Texas and Ohio State's projected starters for the upcoming campaign were backup QBs in the 2024 season. Thus, it's anyone's guess as to how they'll adapt to the starting role in the 2025 regular season opener.

What are the Heisman odds for Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier?

According to FOX Sports, Texas' Arch Manning leads the Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 college football season with +700 odds to take home the most prestigious individual honor in college football.

Next on the list is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who has +900 to take home the prize. He's aiming to become the first Tigers' QB since Jayden Daniels, the 2023 winner, to claim the prize.

Clemson's Cade Klubnik comes in with +1400 odds while Ohio State's Julian Sayin has +1500 odds. All four quarterbacks are in the Top 6 favorites to succeed Colorado's Travis Hunter as the next Heisman Trophy winner.

