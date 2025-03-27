Insider Notes on Ohio State Pro Day: Emeka Egbuka’s rising draft stock, Saints’ interest in Lathan Ransom

Almost 150 NFL personnel people were on hand for Ohio State’s pro day in what was a mini-combine. The national champion Buckeyes could have as many as 14 players selected in the draft, nine of whom will end up as top-100 picks.

Like Texas, the OSU pro day started a little later in the day, and people left soon after the workout. I’ll have additional information Thursday, but here’s what I’ve learned.

Notes from Ohio State pro day

Emeka Egbuka: Ohio State Pro Day - Source: Getty

Receiver Emeka Egbuka timed anywhere from a best of 4.41 to 4.47, depending on the stopwatch. The Pittsburgh Steelers had him at 4.43 seconds. He also hit 38 inches in the vertical jump and timed 4.11 seconds in the short shuttle.

During position drills, Egbuka caught the ball extremely well and looked both fluid and natural. The 40-time cements Egbuka as a first-round selection, likely in the middle part of the frame.

People at the pro day believe that the run on receivers will begin with the Seattle Seahawks, who own the 18th selection and run through the 26th pick owned by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers were two teams spoken about in Columbus who will look at receivers hard in the first round. And despite their moves this offseason, so too will the Steelers, as Egbuka had dinner with head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan on Tuesday night.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson did not run the 40 or three-cone, but he hit 32 inches in the vertical jump and 8-foot-11 in the broad jump while completing 32 reps on the bench press.

His short shuttle timed 4.60 seconds. As mentioned in another article, Jackson quipped to me he felt shortchanged when it came to the arm measurements at the Combine. His arms in Indianapolis measured 33.5 inches. Today, at pro-day, they measured 34.5 inches. Jackson looked good, very athletic and smooth in drills.

In speaking, Jackson he told me teams did not talk with him on lining up at guard or tackle on Sundays, rather they like his versatility. Jackson, the Buckeyes’ starting guard since 2022, was forced into action at left tackle midway through the 2024 season to replace the injured Josh Simmons.

His schedule for the next few weeks is loaded with private workouts and official visits, one of those official-30 trips being the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safety Lathan Ransom timed 4.53 seconds in the 40, hit 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-1 in the broad jump, and completed 20 reps on the bench.

He looked good in position drills, and Ransom is a cornerback/safety hybrid who isn’t a liability playing over the slot receiver. He spent time with the New Orleans Saints, who have shown an interest in the defensive back.

