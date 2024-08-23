Iowa Football Season Preview 2024: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more

Half of the time, the Iowa Hawkeyes are elite, excited and nationally competitive. The other half of the time, they have the football. Yes, Iowa has long been a defense-first team, but they've become a defense-only team. After a season when Iowa won 10 games despite scoring 15.4 points and gaining 235 yards per game, what comes next?

Iowa's defense has been and will be elite. Kirk Ferentz will undoubtedly continue that trend. But even a replacement at offensive coordinator, with former Wester Michigan coach Tim Lester moving in, may not help. Can Iowa learn to score points? Here's an outlook over the Hawkeye season to come.

Iowa's biggest games in 2024

A showdown with Ohio State and Ryan Day could be Iowa's toughest 2024 game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Hawkeyes drew a fairly favorable 2024 schedule. They only have five road games and avoided Oregon, Michigan and Penn State on their Big Ten schedule. Here are the three biggest tests they will face.

Iowa State

This week 2 battle is more than a big rivalry. It's Iowa's only real chance to score some non-conference bonus points. If the Hawkeyes have any CFP ambitions, they need to take care of business against a dangerous Cyclones team.

These games are almost always competitive. The last four match-ups were decided by seven, three, 10 and one point respectively. Iowa grabbed a 20-13 win last season despite being outgained by 55 yards. The Hawkeyes might need a bit more punch in 2024.

Ohio State

The Hawkeyes have to travel to Columbus on Oct. 5. The two teams have only played twice in the last decade, splitting the series. Their last matchup, in Columbus in 2022, was brutal, with the Buckeyes rolling to a 54-10 win.

This Ohio State team is as deep and talented as any in the nation. To say that it will be uphill sledding for Iowa is an understatement. This is as tough a road matchup as literally any game Iowa could play in 2024.

Wisconsin

The team that best exemplifies many of the same traits as Iowa is Wisconsin. Their matchup is a home game for the Hawkeyes on Nov. 2. Iowa has won three of the last four, but last year's game was a 15-6 snoozer, where Wisconsin outgained Iowa by 95 yards but took a -2 turnover margin.

It would could be a statement game for Iowa's offense. If the Hawkeyes are going to put it together, this is probably their last real chance to make a splash nationally.

Iowa Players to Watch in 2024

Jay Higgins, LB

Higgins might be one of the best linebackers in the nation, not just his team or his league. A season ago, he posted 171 tackles, which led the nation. Amazingly, he had just 46 tackles in his prior three seasons combined.

At six-foot-two and 233 pounds, Higgins is versatile and moves well. He's a big-time player and a genuine student of the game. He's an Iowa legend already, and 2024 could cement that status.

Nick Jackson, LB

Not content with just one Iowa backer, here's Jackson, who had 110 tackles himself last season, which tied him for fourth in the Big Ten.

Jackson had transferred in from Virginia, where he had posted 354 tackles in the previous four seasons. Back for a sixth year, he could improve on his four sacks and seven QB hurries in 2023.

Cade McNamara, QB

The focal point of the offense is the Michigan transfer who had a brutal 2023 seaosn. McNamara battled injuries and completed just 51 percent of his passes for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

McNamara showed flashes of higher ability at Michigan. But his offensive line is average; his receiving targets and unimposing, and he will have to do plenty of work on his own to make Iowa competitive on offense.

Iowa Predictions for 2024

The schedule does some powerful things to help Iowa. A 9-3 or 10-2 season is entirely within the quesiton. The offense doesn't have to be particularly dynamic -just avoid mistakes, and do a little better job of griding yards into points.

As unglamorous as their style of play is, Iowa will likely have to go 10-2 to even see College Football Playoff consideration. It could do that but also needs a more glamorous second Big Ten team - say, Oregon - to stumble badly.

What do you think about Iowa's 2024 season? Share your thoughts below in the comments section:

