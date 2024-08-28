Iowa football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more

The 25th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are getting ready for the opening game of the 2024 college football season. The team is coming off an appearance in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game but failed to win the conference title. However, they saw some talent leave the program but there is still a lot of excitement as they get prepared to host the Illinois State Redbirds in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

Kinnick Stadium is going to be electric and there are still ways to make sure you are at the game for the 12:00 PM ET kickoff on Saturday, August 31. Let's take a closer look at all of the information available about how to watch the game.

Where to buy tickets for Illinois State vs. Iowa game?

If you are trying to be inside Kinnick Stadium for this Week 1 game between the Illinois State Redbirds and the Iowa Hawkeyes, there are still tickets available for purchase.

According to VividSeats, the cheapest ticket currently available is going for $42. Other secondary ticketing websites, such as SeatGeek, Ticketmaster and StubHub all have tickets for this opening game available as well.

How to watch Illinois State vs. Iowa

This Week 1 battle is going to be airing live on the Big Ten Network. The announcers for this game will be Mark Followill, Anthony Herron and Melanie Ricks.

In addition to this game being available on linear television, there are a few streaming services that also provide the channel as the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV and Sling all including the Big Ten Network on their respective service.

When was the last time Iowa Hawkeyes faced Illinois State Redbirds?

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois State Redbirds are not very familiar with one another as this is just the second time that the two programs have faced off against one another.

The game took place on September 5, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium, with Iowa securing a 31-14 road victory. This game is not expected to be much different with the Hawkeyes being a 22.5-point home favorite so it will be intriguing to see if history is able to repeat itself.

