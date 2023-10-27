Iowa State vs. Baylor prediction, odds and picks - October 28 | NCAAF season 2023

The Iowa State Cyclones are on the road in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday afternoon against the Baylor Bears inside McLane Stadium.

The Cyclones (4-3, 3-1 in Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak after a 30-10 road win back on Oct. 14 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Meanwhile, the Bears (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a 32-29 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats last week.

Iowa State vs. Baylor game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears

Date and Time: Oct. 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: McLane Stadium

Iowa State vs. Baylor betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Iowa State Cyclones -2.5 (-112) Over 47 (-110) -135 Baylor Bears +2.5 (-108) Under 47 (-110) +114

Iowa State vs. Baylor picks

The Iowa State Cyclones have been struggling to run the football as a program, as they currently rank 106th in the sport with 117.3 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Eli Sanders has run the ball 59 times for 263 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns while adding three catches for 18 yards (6.0 yards per reception). Sanders has run for under 55 yards in two of his previous three games and should be able to run the ball better in this game, so go with the over on his rushing yards.

The Baylor Bears have one of the more prolific passing offenses in college football, as they are 29th with 284.7 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Blake Shapen has been playing well as he is 89-of-145 (61.4 completion percentage) for 1,236 yards with five touchdowns without an interception. With three straight games with only one passing touchdown, expect the over on his passing touchdowns.

Iowa State vs. Baylor injuries

Iowa State

Tight end Deshawn Hanika - Possible Suspension (OUT)

Baylor

Wide receiver Hal Presley - Lower Body (OUT)

Linebacker Mike Smith Jr - Knee (OUT)

Iowa State vs. Baylor head-to-head

These two teams have faced off 21 times against one another before getting into this game. Baylor has a 12-9 record all-time against Iowa State, which includes a two-game winning streak right now after a 31-24 road win last season.

Iowa State vs. Baylor prediction

Iowa State doesn't have a prolific offensive attack, and Baylor can throw the ball at an elite level. They should be able to punch the ball into the end zone more consistently, and the tough matchups lately will make this a good game for them to wake up. Iowa State could be looking ahead to their matchup against Kansas next week, so go with Baylor to cover as a home underdog.

Prediction: Baylor Bears +2.5