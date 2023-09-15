Iowa State vs Ohio Predictions & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3 

In a fun Week 3 matchup in college footbaall, the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Ohio Bobcats at the Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, September 16, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Cyclones are on the road in this non-conference battle. Iowa State is 1-1 after a 20-13 home loss on Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, Ohio is 2-1 and are on a two-game winning streak after a 17-10 road win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday.

Iowa State vs Ohio Prediction

Iowa State has been doing a decent job offensively, averaging 21.5 points on 270 total yards per game. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht is 33-of-57 (57.9 completion percentage) for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Their defense has been leading the way, allowing 14.5 points on 257 total yards per game. The defense did well even in a losing effort last week, as Iowa only went 5-of-14 on third down attempts.

Ohio needs to be a better offensive team than they have been in the early going, as they're scoring 19 points on 349 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke is under center and has struggled, as he's 26-of-39 (66.7 completion percentage) for 278 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats defense has dominated, allowing 13.3 points on 236.3 total yards per game. Ohio dominated last week against FAU, as they only gave up five rushing yards on 15 attempts (0.3 yards per carry) and 23-of-43 on passing attempts with 4.2 yards per pass, forcing three total turnovers.

Go with the under as the best bet in this game, but sprinkle some on Ohio to cover the spread at home.

Iowa State vs Ohio Betting Tips

Iowa State has hit the under in nine of their last 12 games.

Ohio has won 10 of their last 14 games outright.

Ohio has hit the under in nine of their last 14 games.

Iowa State has won three of their last 12 games outright.

Iowa State vs Ohio Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Ohio Bobcats. It has been a one-sided affair, as the Cyclones have an 8-0 record, including a 43-10 win in their most recent game in 2022.

Where to watch Iowa State vs Ohio

This game will be aired across linear television on ESPNU and the ESPN app. Make sure to check if your television provider has the channel, or use the app to watch this game.