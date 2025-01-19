Iowa Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Kirk Ferentz lost during winter window ft. Leshon Williams

Iowa posted an 8-5 mark and even improved its morbid offense, but has still had to deal with the transfer portal. Kirk Ferentz hasn't been very aggressive with additions and the Hawkeyes did lose a number of players to the portal. Most of those players are offensive recruits, as Iowa's weak passing game is still fairly archaic. Here are three significant losses for Iowa.

3 impact player losses for Iowa during winter window

Wide receiver Kaleb Brown has chosen to move on from Iowa. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Johnny Pascuzzi, TE

A 6-foot-4 prospect from Kansas City, Pascuzzi saw a fairly limited role, playing more on special teams and as a blocker than as a pass-catching threat. Over three seasons, he caught two passes for 41 yards. Pascuzzi does have two remaining years of eligibility, as he played in just one game back in 2022 and thus redshirted.

Pascuzzi ultimately decided to attend West Virginia for his next portal stop. With a coaching transition in Morgantown, Pascuzzi might use the new opportunity to grab a larger role at his new team than he had with his former squad.

2. Kaleb Brown, WR

A transfer in from Ohio State, Brown showed flashes of potential stardom in 2023 at Iowa. Brown played in just five games, catching one pass at Ohio State in 2022. In his first season with Iowa, Brown had 22 catches for 215 yards and a score. He seemed on the edge of a significant breakthrough.

Instead, Brown played in just three games in 2024, catching one pass. Brown announced his departure from the program in early October. With two seasons of remaining eligibility, Brown ultimately picked UAB for his next destination. He'll seek more playing time at his third school and the 5-foot-10 receiver will be a player to watch.

1.Leshon Williams, RB

A promising runner, Williams seemed headed for a big 2024 season, but that was derailed. Williams was another player who decided early in a disappointing 2024 season that he would opt out of the team. He left the roster in October so that he could preserve his remaining season of eligibility.

Wiliams had played in three games in 2021, but then rushed for 412 yards in 2022. From there, he expanded his role to 821 rushing yards in 2023. Williams saw a much smaller role in 2024, carrying the ball just 11 times in three games before leaving the team.

Williams, a graduate transfer, initially committed to Memphis, but ended up signing instead with Kansas for his final season of college eligibility. He'll seek to regain that 2023 momentum in his last college shot.

What do you think of Iowa's portal losses? Share your take on the Hawkeyes in our comments section below!

