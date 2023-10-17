Iowa vs. Minnesota football history history: Records, H2H stats and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers have a football rivalry, as the schools first met in 1891.

The winner of Iowa vs. Minnesota is awarded the Floyd of Rosedale trophy, a bronze pig.

The schools have played 116 games and have played annually since 1931. The game is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Iowa.

How many times has Iowa beaten Minnesota?

Iowa trails the all-time series to Minnesota as the Hawkeyes have only won 52 times, as well as tying twice.

However, since the trophy was introduced, Iowa leads that 44-42-2.

How many times has Minnesota beaten Iowa?

Minnesota has had the upper hand in the all-time series as the Golen Gophers have won 62 total times.

But, as of late, Minnesota has struggled as the Golden Gophers are just 1-9 in the last ten meetings.

Who was the quarterback the last time Minnesota won?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers last beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8, 2014, when Minnesota won 51-14 at home. Since then, Iowa has won eight straight games.

In the win, the Golden Gophers' starting quarterback was Mitch Leidner, who went 10-for-13 for 138 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Iowa chasing history

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on an eight-game win streak over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. However, that is not the longest win streak of the rivalry.

Winning 12 straight games, Minnesota holds the longest win streak from 1891 until 1916.

The highest margin of victory came during that streak, as Minnesota beat Iowa 75-0 in 1903.

Best games in the Iowa vs. Minnesota football rivalry

The most notable game of the rivalry was in 1960, as the schools met for the Big Ten Championship.

Minnesota, ranked third and undefeated, took on the first-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, who were also undefeated. The Golden Gophers ended up winning 27-10.

Another notable game in 2018 was one of the highest-scoring games in the rivalry as the fifth-ranked Iowa beat Minnesota 48-31 on the road in a back-and-forth game. In 2011, meanwhile, the Golden Gophers rallied to beat Iowa 22-21 as they scored a touchdown in the final minutes and held off to get the win.

