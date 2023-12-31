Iowa vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 1 | Citrus Bowl

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will square off on Monday afternoon in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes (10-3) has been playing well throughout the season. But, they are coming off a 26-0 shutout loss in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Volunteers (8-4) are coming off a 48-24 home win to end the regular season, against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Iowa vs. Tennessee: Game Details

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) vs Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Iowa vs. Tennessee: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Iowa Hawkeyes +5.5 (-110) Over 35.5 (-115) +180 Tennessee Volunteers -5.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-105) -215

Iowa vs. Tennessee: Picks

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been terrible offensively throughout the season as they are 130th in college football with 123.2 passing yards per game.

Backup quarterback sophomore Deacon Hill has not done too well this year as he is 115-of-233 (49.4 completion percentage) for 1,096 yards with five passing touchdowns to six interceptions. With zero passing touchdowns in his last two games, expect the under in his passing touchdowns once again.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the top rushing teams throughout the nation as they are currently 13th in the sport with 202.6 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jaylen Wright has been leading the way as he has recorded 137 attempts for 1,013 yards (7.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. With just 62.3 rushing yards per game in his last three games, expect the under as Iowa's defense has been dominating.

Iowa vs. Tennessee: Head-to-head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Iowa and Tennessee as the Vols have a 2-1 advantage. They have not met since Jan. 2, 2015, when they clashed in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, most sides usually have players sit out because of the NFL Draft, injuries, or the transfer portal, and the Citrus Bowl will be no different.

Iowa

Jackson Filer, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Joe Labas, QB (Transfer Portal)

Brenden Deasfernandes, DB (Transfer Portal)

Anterio Thompson, DL (Transfer Portal)

Diante Vines, WR (Transfer Portal)

Spencer Petras, QB (Transfer Portal)

Cade McNamara, QB (Knee)

TJ Hall, DB (Undisclosed)

Cooper DeJean, DB (Leg)

Terrell Washington Jr, RB (Undisclosed)

Erick All, TE (Knee)

Asher Fahey, OL (Undisclosed)

Reese Osgood, WR (Undisclosed)

Luke Lachet, TE (Ankle)

Tennessee

Tamarion McDonald, DB (Transfer Portal)

De'Shawn Rucker, CB (Transfer Portal)

Doneiko Slaughter, CB (Transfer Portal)

Tyler Baron, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Connor Meadows, iOL (Transfer Portal)

Brandon Turnage, DB (Transfer Portal)

Jack Luttrell, DB (Transfer Portal)

Mo Clipper Jr, iOL (Transfer Portal)

Warren Burrell, CB (Transfer Portal)

Mekhi Bigelow, LB (Transfer Portal)

Wesley Walker, DB (Transfer Portal)

Jabari Small, RB (Opt Out)

Joe Milton, QB (NFL Draft)

Desean Bishop, RB (Ankle)

Dont'e Thornton Jr, WR (Lower Body)

Kamal Hadden, DB (Shoulder)

Christian Charles, DB (Ankle)

Bru McCoy, WR (Ankle)

Kwauze Garland, LB (Undisclosed)

Keenan Pili, LB (Upper Body)

Iowa vs. Tennessee: Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes have failed to show the ability to put points on the board and this team does not have many players on that side of the ball coming back to change things.

Their third-string quarterback, Deacon Hill, has not shown the ability to do well and Tennessee has done well throughout the season. Expect this game to be low-scoring but the Vols to cover the spread.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -5.5