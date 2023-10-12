Iowa vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

Iowa is coming off a gritty 20-14 win over Purdue and is now 5-1 on the season. The lone loss for the Hawkeyes was a 31-0 setback against Penn State.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 4-1 and returned to the win column on Saturday with a 24-13 victory over Rutgers. Their lone loss came on the road against Washington State back on Sept. 9.

The winner of this matchup will already be bowl-eligible and will become the favorite to win the Big 10 West.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Odds

Spread

Iowa +9.5 (-110)

Wisconsin -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa +285

Wisconsin -360

Totals

Over 36.5 (-110)

Under 36.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Picks

Iowa is without Cade McNamara at quarterback who will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury. His absence has hurt the Hawkeyes offense which has already struggled this season.

Deacon Hill went just 6-for-21 for 110 yards, one touchdown, and an interception last week against Purdue. Hill will likely continue to struggle against this Badgers defense, so take the under yards on his passing as well as Hill to throw an interception.

For Wisconsin, Braelon Allen has been their best player on offense and he should be able to rush for at least one touchdown in this game.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin head-to-head

Iowa and Wisconsin have played each other 96 times in college football with the first meeting taking place in 1894.

Wisconsin currently leads the all-time series lead at 49-45-2, but in 2004, the matchup became a trophy game. Since the Heartland Trophy was invented, Wisconsin also leads that series 10-7.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin prediction

Iowa's offense has been a problem for years and without Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes will have a hard time moving the ball against Wisconsin.

Although Tanner Mordecai hasn't been the best this season, the Badgers run game has been solid. This will be a low-scoring game, but one Wisconsin will get the win, as it wouldn't be a surprise if Iowa fails to score a touchdown this game.

Prediction: Wisconsin wins the game and also covers the -9.5 spread.

