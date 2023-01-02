Is Aidan O’Connell playing tonight vs LSU? Citrus Bowl update on Purdue’s superstar QB

This year's Citrus Bowl will feature the Purdue Boilermakers of the Big Ten and the LSU Tigers of the SEC. However, the Boilermakers will be without their quarterback and leader Aidan O’Connell.

O'Connell decided to opt out of the bowl game, ending his collegiate career with the Boilermakers. The quarterback will be heading into next year's NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post, he spoke about his time with the Boilermakers and his memories:

"These last six years have been some of the best of my life. I've experienced countless memories that I will carry with me forever."

The Boilermakers' star quarterback also shared his thanks to Purdue fans in the same Instagram post:

"The Purdue fans and community have supported me through countless successes and failures. For that, I'm eternally grateful."

Aidan O'Connell and his letter to the fans of Purdue. Source: Aidan O'Connell (Instagram)

He played with a heavy heart in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan last December. His oldest brother, Sean, passed away days prior to the game.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 3,490 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions for the Boilermakers this season. During his time at Purdue, he threw for 9,219 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. O'Connell is sixth in school history in yards and fifth in touchdowns. With O'Connell out of the Citrus Bowl, the Boilermakers will turn to sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Source: Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell expected to announce today that he's skipping the Citrus Bowl against LSU. He'll be heading to the NFL draft. Source: Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell expected to announce today that he's skipping the Citrus Bowl against LSU. He'll be heading to the NFL draft.

O'Connell is currently projected to go on either day two or day three of next year's draft. According to Robert Gregson of Sports Illustrated, the Purdue quarterback has great accuracy and timing.

Gregson said:

"O'Connell is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws."

Although fans won't see O'Connell play in this year's Citrus Bowl, here's how they can watch the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Tigers.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl schedule

Date: January 2, 2023

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando Florida

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

TV announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline).

Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY (Purdue Sports Radio Network); 98.1 FM (LSU Sports Radio Network)

