Is Alabama Crimson Tide's stadium open to the public? Location, seating capacity and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team plays its home games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The powerhouse program played its first game at the stadium on Oct. 5, 1929, against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Let's look at the major details about the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Is Alabama Crimson Tide's stadium open to the public?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yes, the Crimson Tide football team's stadium is open to the public. The school's website says stadium tours cost $30 per person.

The Bryant-Denny Stadium stadium tours are available Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. except for Fridays before home football games, University-observed holidays or when special programs prohibit them.

Trending

A tour of the Bryant-Denny Stadium includes the recruiting seats, team tunnel, home team locker room, recruiting and media rooms, LED tunnel and visiting team locker room.

Expand Tweet

Where is the Alabama Crimson Tide stadium located?

The Bryant-Denny Stadium is at 920 Paul W Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. It is an outdoor stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

It is notably one of the most visited places in the state and remains one of the country's largest on-campus football stadiums.

Expand Tweet

What is the seating capacity of the Alabama Crimson Tide stadium?

According to the Crimson Tide's website, Bryant-Denny Stadium has a seating capacity of 100,077. It is currently the eighth-largest stadium in collegiate football in terms of seating capacity.

In 2020, the Bryant-Denny Stadium underwent a massive $107 million renovation, including updating numerous seating areas with three new club areas, 3,826 new premium seats and more.

Here's a look at the ten biggest college football stadiums in terms of capacity:

Michigan Stadium, Michigan Wolverines - 107,600 Beaver Stadium, Penn State Nittany Lions - 106,572 Ohio Stadium, Ohio State Buckeyes - 102,780 Kyle Field, Texas A&M Aggies - 102,733 Tiger Stadium, LSU Tigers - 102,321 Neyland Stadium, Tennessee Volunteers - 101,915 Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas Longhorns - 100,119 Bryant–Denny Stadium, Alabama Crimson Tide - 100,077 Sanford Stadium, Georgia Bulldogs - 92,746 Rose Bowl, UCLA Bruins - 92,542

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!