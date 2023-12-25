Is Alabama next on cards for Deion Sanders' Colorado? Coach Prime's latest moves in transfer portal explored

After finishing his debut season in Boulder with a 4-8 campaign, Deion Sanders is using this transfer portal window and early signing period to bring in recruits and talents to strengthen the weak links on his team. The Colorado Buffaloes had a major problem in their offensive line which failed to protect QB Shedeur Sanders effectively this season. But Coach Prime has already put in the work to rebuild the O-line by recruiting players from the portal and new high school commits.

It is no secret that Deion has prioritized the transfer portal for the time being as he wants to bring in experienced players on the team who could help it succeed in its new journey in the Big 12 conference next year. They were ranked No. 1 in the transfer portal rankings a few days ago before Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss dethroned them by adding former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen to the team.

Generally, there are three sets of recruiting rankings in college football: Transfer Portal, High School, and a combination of both. While Deion is excelling in the transfer portal, the Buffs have not been putting the same level of priority on the High School recruiting scene.

However, according to a tweet that talks about a recent Instagram story posted by Deion Sanders, Colorado has a better average HS commit than Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to the statistics in Coach Prime's story, the Colorado Buffaloes are ranked second in average High School recruiting, despite being ranked 99th overall in this area. The only team ahead of them in average HS recruiting are the Georgia Bulldogs.

This goes to show that Coach Prime is focused on turning his fortunes with the team in the upcoming season. The revamped roster showed a lot of promise in the first few days of this season under Sanders' reign. Unfortunately, their flaws and weaknesses slowly started to get the better of them, leading them to have an average campaign. But now with new talents and key issues being addressed, Deion Sanders is looking to tackle teams like Alabama and Georgia on the field as well.

Deion Sanders' 40-40-20 plan for the recruiting process

When Coach Prime initially joined Colorado, he talked about his recruiting plan to transform the roster. According to this, Sanders would recruit 80 percent of players from the transfer portal (40% grad and 40% undergrad transfers) and focus the rest 20% percent on high school recruits.

Thus, Deion Sanders' priorities were clear right from the start. But the real question is, will it translate into success for the program on the gridiron next year?

