Is Andy Avalos getting fired? Contract buyout explored if HC gets fired by Boise State

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Boise State Broncos fired head coach Andy Avalos on Sunday, Nov. 12. The 42-year-old was let go by the team after a relatively poor run of games in the 2023 college football season.

Boise State currently sits fourth in the Mountain West division with a 5-5 record and is at risk of posting its first losing season since 1997. The Broncos beat the New Mexico Lobos 42-14 on Saturday, but it wasn't enough for Avalos to keep his job.

In a statement by Boise State's athletic director, Jeramiah Dickey, the team thanked Avalos for his three years of service.

"I am grateful for the passion, effort and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach. Andy will always be a Bronco and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps."

Broncos defensive coordinator and longtime assistant Spencer Danielson has reportedly been named as the team's interim coach. He is likely to be in charge when Boise State faces Utah State next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Exploring Andy Avalos' Boise State contract

As per reports, Andy Avalos signed a five-year, $7.75 million contract with the Boise State Broncos in 2021. His base salary at the start of his tenure was an estimated $1.4 million, which increased by $75,000 annually.

This would mean that Avalos was on course to receive a base salary of $1.55 million for the 2023 campaign. The deal also included incentives, but the figures were unknown.

If Avalos left Boise State on his own terms, he would have had to pay a buyout payment of up to $3 million over a four-year span from 2023 until 2026. However, after April 2023, the buyout amount changed to $2 million. Since Avalos was fired by the Broncos, he didn't have to pay a buyout.

Avalos finished with a 22-14 record in his three seasons as head coach of the Boise State Broncos. Last year, he led the team to 10-4 during the season and was awarded the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year.

However, a disappointing 2023 season led to Avalos losing his job at Boise State after Week 11.