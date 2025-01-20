  • home icon
Is Anthonie Knapp playing in the CFP National championship? Notre Dame RB's status explored

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jan 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
Anthonie Knapp joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a four-star prospect out of Roswell High School in Roswell, GA. Knapp has been a starter for Marcus Freeman in his freshman season and is a key component of the offensive line.

Hence, before the CFP National Championship game, let's examine Knapp's availability.

Is Anthonie Knapp playing in the CFP National championship?

No, Anthonie Knapp is not playing in the CFP National championship game. The freshman offensive tackle is dealing with an injury, and he won't be able to shake it off before the big game.

According to College Football Network, Knapp got hurt when Fighting Irish star quarterback Riley Leonard accidentally landed on his ankle in the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Knapp exited the contest and looked concerned on the sideline during the second half of the game.

Marcus Freeman told reporters that Knapp will miss the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes due to a high ankle sprain. Freeman said:

"Yes, Knapp will miss this game. He had a high ankle sprain and won’t be able to make it back."

How has Anthonie Knapp performed this season?

Anthonie Knapp has been a standout performer on a Notre Dame team that lost just one game in their run through to the CFP National championship game.

The freshman OT's efforts earned him a spot on the CFN Freshman All-American Team. He has been a mainstay in his side's run to the biggest game in college football this season.

Due to Knapp's unavailability for the big game, either Tosh Baker or Charles Jagusah will start against the Buckeyes.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the CFP National Championship?

Riley Leonard will be the QB1 for the CFP National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Leonard has been a dual-threat asset for Marcus Freeman all season, and he's earned the right to close out his college football career with a bang.

Leonard will be up against a potent Buckeyes pass rush in the big game. He'll rely on his offensive line to keep him safe as he looks for pockets of space to find his wide receivers and tight ends for game-altering receptions.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
हिन्दी