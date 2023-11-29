Is Arch Manning to Ohio State an imminent move as Longhorns QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Arch Manning to Ohio State has been one of the bigger rumors that have been swirling around after the Buckeyes lost 'The Game' against the Michigan Wolverines. Sports Illustrated has confirmed a deleted tweet from Ohio State Buckeyes Maurice Clarett, which read:

"Come on Dawg…. Get in that transfer portal. We will have your whole life turned up. I know your whole family paid but ain’t nothing like being a star at an elite school. Quinn Ewers ain’t going nowhere soon. @peytonmanning @archmanning think about it big dawg”

The Ohio State Buckeyes are sitting at 11-1 and have junior quarterback Kyle McCord starting. He has done well and has a QBR of 84.1, ranking him eighth, while being 229-of-348 (65.8 completion percentage) for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions.

However, the Arch Manning to Ohio State rumors make a lot of sense. That is going to be interesting as it sounds like Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may return in the 2024 college football season. This makes Arch Manning to Ohio State more of a legitimate move.

What would Arch Manning to Ohio State mean for college football going forward?

Arch Manning to Ohio State would mean the Buckeyes get elevated for the next few seasons. Arch is a redshirt freshman who is going to have a handful of years of eligibility but will likely be there for another two seasons before he is eligible for the NFL draft.

Arch has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation at the high school level and Ohio State has been able to get some of the top skill position players in the nation.

This move will instantly make the Ohio State Buckeyes one of the top programs in college football. They have strengthened up the defense with the second-fewest points per game in the country and an explosive offense.

The Michigan Wolverines have a junior at quarterback and a senior at running back. So, the offense is going to change a ton over the next year while the Ohio State Buckeyes are younger.

This move makes a lot of sense, so the ball seems to be in Arch Manning's court. Arch Manning to Ohio State is feeling less like a rumor and more of a best-case scenario for coach Ryan Day and college football as a whole.

