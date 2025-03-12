“Is Arch Manning ready for the spotlight?”: CFB analyst poses tough questions for the Longhorns star

The Texas Longhorns fans can't wait for Arch Manning to take the spotlight in the 2025 college football season after a two-year-long wait.

Since Arch comes from one of the most iconic families in the football world, it's natural that there is a lot of hype around the Longhorns QB1. It is so much that he is projected to be the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner already.

While most fans and analysts advocate for Arch Manning's skills and compare him to former Gators star Tim Tebow, some believe the Manning prodigy to be overhyped.

Discussing this, CBS's Will Backus asked an important question about Manning's future in 2025:

"Is Arch Manning ready for the spotlight? In all likelihood, yes. He's been in headlines since his freshman year of high school. That kind of comes with the territory of being a Manning. Still, this will be his first spring in charge of Texas' offense, since he'll be stepping in for longtime starter Quinn Ewers.

"It's certainly not a question of talent with Manning, who has flashed during his (relatively) limited playing time with the Longhorns. But it is a huge leap from backup to the No. 1 guy for a team with championship expectations."

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on Arch Manning's preparedness for 2025

Arch Manning is set to take center stage after waiting his turn for two years. Steve Sarkisian recruited Manning as a five-star quarterback in 2023. He was expected to wait one year and then take the QB1 position.

However, Ewers decided to return for another year, leaving Manning on the bench for one more year.

Now that it's Manning's time to shine, Sarkisian shared that the Longhorns star is preparing as hard as he can for the 2025 CFB season.

"The thing about Arch is this; from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said. “If you didn’t know his last name, and if you didn’t know the face, and you just looked at the body of work, and the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates."

Texas football will not be playing a spring game this year because there are a lot of new faces on the Longhorns roster that still need development.

