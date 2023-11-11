Is Arch Manning starting for Texas tonight? Exploring Longhorns depth chart ahead of TCU game

Arch Manning has been the talk of the town for the Texas Longhorns. He is the nephew of NFL legends and brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning, and has had plenty of hype coming into his freshman season.

However, Arch has still not made his debut for the Longhorns after 10 weeks of college football in 2023. Nonetheless, there is a possibility that he could feature for the team before the season ends.

Some fans are now curious to learn whether Arch will play against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Is Arch Manning starting for Texas vs TCU?

As of Saturday, Nov. 11, Arch Manning is listed as active on the Texas Longhorns roster. However, he will not be starting for the team when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11.

Earlier this week, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian suggested that Quinn Ewers will start at quarterback when Texas takes on TCU over the weekend. Ewers missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury but is expected to retain his place as the Longhorns' starting signal caller.

In Ewers' absence, Maalik Murphy stepped in and led Texas to two wins. The Longhorns are at the summit of the Big 12 with an 8-1 record.

Hence, it's safe to assume that Manning is behind starting quarterback Ewers and redshirt freshman Murphy on the Longhorns' QB depth chart.

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Date and time for Week 11 game

The Texas Longhorns will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11 of the 2023 College Football season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Fans can watch the Longhorns-TCU game live on ABC. Here's all you need to know about the contest:

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Fubo TV