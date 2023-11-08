Is Arkansas Bowl eligible? Exploring Razorbacks' chances of securing a CFB Bowl game

Arkansas started the 2023 college football season with the aim of recording a third consecutive winning season under Sam Pittman. However, things haven’t turned out the way the Razorbacks anticipated it, as they’ve only recorded three wins this season with three games to go.

Pittman seemed to be slowly transforming the program into a potential contender in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference after taking over from Chad Morris. However, this season has proven to be a step backward in the attempts to revitalize the Razorbacks in college football.

Let’s explore what the rest of the season holds for the Razorbacks and the possibility of making an appearance in a postseason bowl game.

Is Arkansas bowl eligible?

Due to their unimpressive outings, Arkansas has not yet secured eligibility for a bowl game this season. However, there's still a chance, albeit very slim, that the Razorbacks play in a postseason bowl game. This largely depends on their late round of results.

In the Football Bowl Subdivision, a team must secure a minimum of six wins with at least a .500 winning percentage to become eligible for a bowl game. The Razorbacks are currently on a 3-6 record and will have to win their remaining three games to be eligible.

Their chances of securing bowl game eligibility thus seem a bit low. However, there is increased confidence within the team following its Week 10 overtime win on the road against Florida. This offers hope of a turnaround in the late rounds of the season.

The team will host Auburn in Week 11 before going on to play FIU at home in Week 12 in the team's last conference game. The Razorbacks' last game of the season will be on the road against Missouri.

Sam Pittman's team notably has only one win in conference play this season.

Arkansas bowl games in the last five seasons

Arkansas has appeared in a postseason bowl game twice in the last five seasons. Both appearances came under the leadership of Sam Pittman as his transformation stride started becoming evident. The Razorbacks impressively came out victorious in both.

The team made an appearance in the Outback Bowl in 2021 and defeated Penn State 24-10. They also appeared in the Liberty Bowl in 2022 where they secured a 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas.