Is Army bowl eligible? Exploring the Black Knights' bowl chances after defeating Navy

Army Football ended the college football regular season on a brilliant note on Saturday with a 17-11 win over long-term rival, Navy Football. The Black Knights secured their second consecutive victory and sixth in eight seasons over the Midshipmen at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 124th contest between the two oldest service academies in the United States was more anticipated this year than usual. This is because the 2022 game was the first to end in overtime in the more than a century history of the series.

With Army coming out on top on Saturday, are the Black Knights eligible for a bowl game?

Is Army bowl eligible?

Despite securing its sixth win of the season against Navy on Saturday, Army isn't eligible for a bowl game in the 2023 college football season. The Black Knights will miss out on a bowl game for the second consecutive season, last playing in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.

In the Football Bowl Subdivision, teams are required to secure a minimum of six wins with at least a .500 winning percentage to qualify for a bowl game. This criterion is a standard eligibility requirement college football programs must meet for postseason bowl participation.

However, only one of the six wins must be against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. In the just-concluded regular season, the Army Black Knights (6-6) have two wins against FCS teams, which makes their number of eligible wins for a bowl game only five.

Their rival on Saturday, Navy, won't also go bowling following the loss. The Midshipmen end their season at 5-7, which is not enough for bowl eligibility. It is worth noting that the Midshipmen wouldn't be eligible for a bowl game even if they won on Saturday. They needed six wins before playing Army to be eligible.

What were the last five bowl games Army played in?

Army has played its last five bowl games over the span of eight seasons. Playing all under the leadership of Jeff Monken, the Black Knights won four of them. Below is the list of the Army's last five bowl games.

2021: Armed Forces Bowl (W)

2020: Liberty Bowl (L)

2018: Armed Forces Bowl (W)

2017: Armed Forces Bowl (W)

2016: Heart of Dallas Bowl (W)