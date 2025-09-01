Is Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson banned from attending UNC games? Everything we know so far

Jordon Hudson has been one of the most recognizable names in UNC since Bill Belichick’s hiring in December. The Tar Heels coach’s girlfriend was reportedly banned from the program’s football facilities at one point.

As Belichick makes his college coaching debut on Monday, many may be wondering if Hudson will be present at Kenan Memorial Stadium. She is not banned from attending North Carolina's games.

The program debunked reports that she was banned from the Tar Heels’ facilities in May. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham also denied speculations that Hudson has been a distraction.

“Bill’s (Belichick) been great to work with," Cunningham said iin May, via ESPN.

"He talked about practicing like a pro and he runs a professional organization that is teaching students how to be professional in all aspects of their life. He is a very determined, professional individual, and that’s the way he carries himself and the way he conducts the program.”

Jordon Hudson's relationship with Bill Belichick and the controversies

Jordon Hudson’s relationship with Bill Belichick has been the subject of a lot of controversy, especially because of their age gap. There have also been concerns about her role within the program.

The controversies came to a head when Hudson interrupted an interview with the coach. She shut down a question about how she and Belichick met during an interview on a CBS News Sunday morning segment in April.

The coach appeared on the interview to promote his book, “The Art of Winning.” The host, Tony Dokoupil, asked Hudson how she and Belichick met, but she reportedly stormed out of the interview and expected him to follow her.

Hudson recently filed an application to trademark the phrase “Gold Digger.” It was filed through TCE Rights Management, owned by Belichick and managed by Hudson.

The application cited jewelry and keychains as the goods and services for the trademark. The company has other trademarks related to the coach, such as “Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way” and “The All-Belichick Team.”

The couple reportedly met in 2021 while Hudson was a student at Bridgewater State University. It is not clear when they started dating, although they made their relationship public in 2024 after much speculation.

