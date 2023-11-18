Is Blake Corum playing today vs Maryland? Michigan RB's status explored

Michigan RB Blake Corum has been questionable for a while since he got injured against Penn State. However, recent reports have brought positive news for Michigan fans.

Corum has had a fabulous season with the Wolverines in 2023. The running back has racked up 794 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 152 carries.

Corum's exceptional displays have helped Michigan to joint-top in the B10 East with a 10-0 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Blake Corum injury update: Is Michigan RB playing today vs. Maryland?

Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum

According to the latest reports, Blake Corum's status is positive, and barring any late setback or injury, he will play against the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12. The running back is fit and available for Michigan's interim head coach, Sherrone Moore.

Corum suffered a blow to his nose in the second half of Michigan's 24-15 win against Penn State last weekend. He finished the game with 145 yards and two touchdowns but was later spotted with a cut above his nose that was bleeding profusely.

It was later reported that Corum needed stitches after the game. He was also seen wearing a tape on his nose to cover the cut.

Despite taking a cut to the nose in Week 11, Corum practiced with the Wolverines during the week and was not listed on the injury report.

College football Week 12: How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland?

The Michigan Wolverines will lock horns with the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12 of the 2023 CFB season. The game is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland.

Fans can watch the Michigan-Maryland game live on FOX. Those who don't have cable access can livestream the contest on Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the Week 12 match:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 Time: noon ET

noon ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo TV

Fubo TV Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland