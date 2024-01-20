Is Brian Hartline leaving OSU? Exploring Ohio State football coaching changes rumors

Brian Hartline took over as the offensive coordinator of Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season. However, he will not continue in the role in 2024. Ryan Day will make changes to his coaching staff following a season where the Buckeyes missed the playoffs.

Hartline will be replaced by former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien, who recently left the New England Patriots following Bill Belichick’s departure. With O’Brien coming in, many fans want to know what the future looks like for Hartline in Columbus.

Is Brian Hartline leaving Ohio State?

Despite Bill O’Brien’s expected arrival at Ohio State, Brian Hartline is not leaving the Buckeyes. According to reports, the coach will remain in Ryan Day’s coaching staff and keep his wide receiver coach job. He might be given some other responsibility within the team.

Hartline has been at Ohio State since 2017, and that journey is expected to continue in 2024. He started as an offensive quality control assistant with the Buckeyes during Urban Meyer’s era. It was before he was named interim wide receiver coach in 2018 after Zach Smith was fired.

He was given the job permanently in 2019. Brian Hartline was promoted to passing game coordinator and retained his role as wide receivers coach in 2021. He was further promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023 for his performance.

Hartline is known for his recruiting and developmental abilities. He is widely praised for his role in producing multiple first-round picks in the NFL draft. He has produced notable names like Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka could join that list in 2024.

What does Bill O'Brien bring to the table?

Bill O’Brien is returning to college football after just one season in the NFL with the Patriots. The coach possesses tons of experience in the landscape, which will benefit the Buckeyes setup.

O'Brien's hiring marks a noteworthy indication of an offensive shift at Ohio State. The team is looking to be more productive on the offensive side after losing the third consecutive game to Michigan and seeing their long-term rival secure the national championship.

Without a doubt, O'Brien is a candidate who can help turn things around. He was Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2021-2022. It was when the Crimson Tide recorded 40 points per game in both seasons and saw Bryce Young clinch the Heisman Trophy. His offensive prowess can help transform things in Columbus.